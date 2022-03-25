FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- After a two-year hiatus, what promoters call Fresno’s biggest block party is returning with more food and fun.

On Saturday, Fulton Street between Inyo and Tulare streets will be closed off and more than 30 vendors will be spread across the block providing a variety of food. Additionally, live music will be playing on different stages throughout Downtown Fresno.

Parking will be available on the street and in the spiral parking garage along Van Ness Avenue.

Map of the event.

The event is a partnership between Tioga-Sequoia and Fresno Street Eats and according to organizers, 2022’s event will be their biggest yet and will be entirely outdoors.

A new “FresYes Pizza Party” will be held inside Chukchansi Park with Teezzy Radio and Fresno-favorite Me-N-Ed’s Pizza. The party will run from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Visitors can enter the area through Kern Plaza.

Schedule for FresYes.

This year’s FresYes Fest tribute beer is the Red 100 which recognizes Fresno State Athletics’ centennial. Additionally, Tioga-Sequoia will be donating $3,000 from the proceeds to the Bulldog Foundation.

More than 15,000 people attended the last FresYes Fest. 2022’s rendition is expected to bring record-breaking crowds.