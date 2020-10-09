Fresno’s violent crime task force is days old and already getting results

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Police officers have already arrested dozens of known gang members in an operation that started on Tuesday.

“We’re not trying to target the whole community, we’re trying to target individualized people and get them off the street,” Officer Matthew Besoyan said Thursday.

Officer Besoyan is part of the department’s latest effort to curb a startling spike in violent crime. He said police and community leaders in southwest Fresno recently met to discuss all sides of the issue.

“And they said ‘Hey we understand everything that’s going on, but we have innocent people now that are getting killed and it needs to stop,'” Besoyan said.

He said the department is listening to the wishes of the people it’s trying to keep safe.

“The one thing the community asked is, ‘We want to have enforcement, but we don’t want to be harassed,'” he said.

The department formed a task force, focused on violent crime suppression, where officers head into the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

“Right now we’re going into an area called The Dog Pound,” Besoyan said.

He said they’re not looking to randomly stop people, but instead they’re targeting specific gang members.

During his shift, police surrounded a house after they say 18-year-old Daylon Perry, who is wanted on two felony warrants for kidnapping and false imprisonment, ran away from them.

He got away, but officers found drugs and rifles.

Besoyan said the goal is to keep people safe, and wants the community and police to work together to do it.

“The people that are just everyday people going to and from work, we don’t target them. We don’t want them. We want the people that are causing problems in that neighborhood. So the more involvement we can get from the community the better.”

