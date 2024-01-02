FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After decades of service, TGI Fridays in Fresno closed its doors on Tuesday.

A sign was seen on the door of the restaurant, stating the establishment’s closure.

“We regret to inform you that Fridays has made the difficult decision to close our doors at Fresno/Herndon effective January 2, 2024. Unfortunately, we do not have a nearby location, but look for us in airports and other cities across the country.” TGI Fridays.

The sign continues, with TGI Fridays expressing gratitude towards their customers.

“We are extremely grateful to our loyal Guests and our Team Members at our Fresno / Herndon restaurant.”

As of Tuesday, Friday’s corporate office has not released a reason for Fresno’s location closure.

The restaurant has been serving the city for over 40 years.