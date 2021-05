FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Shinzen Friendship Garden will be celebrating its 40th anniversary on Saturday.

The garden is located in Woodward Park and the celebration will include a display of photos of its early days – and a birthday card for visitors to sign.

Docents will be providing tours of the garden every hour, between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and masks will be required.