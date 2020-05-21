Fresno’s Shelter-in-Place order to end May 26 after 2 months

Masks will not be required in public

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno’s Shelter-in-Place order will end May 26 after more than two months, Mayor Lee Brand announced Thursday.

California’s existing framework will still be in place.

“Almost all businesses” will be allowed to reopen except for those specifically not allowed to per state guidelines, Brand said.

Wearing of masks will be required only with businesses, but they’re encouraged to be worn in the public.

Indoor dining will be allowed to reopen when the state approves Fresno County to do so.

When that happens, there will be no specific limit put on the amount of customers in restaurants. The requirement is that people must be able to social distance. So it will vary per business depending on their space and ability to keep customers sufficiently apart.

