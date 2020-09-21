FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno announced the application deadline for Phase 3 of the City of Fresno’s “Save Our Small Businesses” Program is set for 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the city fo Fresno, the program was established by Mayor Lee Brand and Fresno City Council as an economic relief action to help small businesses in Fresno affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the applications we have received to-date, business are reporting an estimated 23.44% in loss of jobs compared to March 4, 2020. We are confident that the profile of the applications submitted, the grant funds will serve to assist those small businesses that hold up our local economy and that we are looking forward to frequenting once again. City of Fresno Economic Development Director Lupe Perez

