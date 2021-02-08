Fresno’s Save Mart Center top contender for COVID-19 mass vaccination site

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A mass vaccination site is coming to the Central Valley, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

“When we heard about the vaccination centers being opened up in only the northern and southern part of the state we were obviously concerned,” said Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez.

Chavez is referring to the site in Oakland and in Los Angeles. The expected site in the Central Valley will be similar to those, according to state leaders.

“The Central Valley matters. We care, and we will be prioritizing a larger scale. Some of these more mass vaccination efforts,” said Newsom.

Fresno’s Save Mart Center is a top contender due to its centralized location and space.

“You can accommodate thousands of people. I think one of the big pluses for that facility is obviously the accessibility of Highway 168,” said Chavez.

Rep. Jim Costa expects the site to provide up to 6,000 shots a day. Two mobile units could provide 500 more each.

“They will go out throughout rural areas; they’ll go out nearby counties. There will be a posting in advance of where that mobile site will be located,” said Costa.

Costa added that the site will receive its own supply of doses, separate from Fresno County. It will be staffed by federal workers from agencies such as FEMA.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig says the county continues to fall behind when it comes to receiving enough doses. He says they still are receiving about 8,000 a week but have the capacity to administer much more.

“We need to really ramp up from there we have the ability to vaccinate somewhere between 40,00 to 60,000 people a week right now with our current infrastructure, so we just need more vaccines,” said Magsig.

Costa said he is continuing to fight for more doses for the Central Valley, adding that he is in communication with the White House and the Governor’s Office about the vaccine shortage.

“That’s going to change, it’s going to get better. We’re going to get through this,” said Costa.