Fresno’s Saroyan House Museum gets hologram update

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A unique and interactive tribute to the late Fresno born author and playwright William Saroyan

The Saroyan House Museum in Fresno got an update this week: an upgraded hologram. It depicts Saroyan as an older man, a little boy, and a middle aged man.

The museum opened a year and a half ago in the home where Saroyan lived the last 19 years of his life.

The project was funded by The Renaissance Cultural and Intellectual Foundation based in Armenia. The original hologram was upgraded to better represent Saroyan throughout his life.

“I think they wanted to show all three to give us a fuller picture of his life that he wasn’t always an old man, but that he was a young man here in Fresno. It was something he grew up with: Fresno,” says Barlow Der Mugrdechian who serves on the museum’s Board of Trustees.

The hologram’s voice is from archival recordings of Saroyan himself. The images are actors with striking similarities. His message is about embracing life, heritage, and community.

“We should be proud of our outstanding native sons, and I think Saroyan fits both bills – as a Fresnan and an Armenian,” says Der Mugrdechian.

A unique glimpse into the past of a local literary great brought back to life in the place where he lived, worked, and made memories to be enjoyed for years to come.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.