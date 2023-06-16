PINEDALE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A decision to award a conditional use permit to Embarc cannabis dispensary by the City of Fresno has residents in Pinedale worried.

The address for the proposed store is 7363 North Blackstone Avenue, according to a neighborhood notification issued by the City of Fresno Planning and Development Department to Pinedale residents living near the proposed site. The proposed site would be at the northwest corner of West Pinedale and North Blackstone Avenues.

One concerned citizen who reached out to YourCentralValley.com says that the community is not opposed to cannabis – but instead opposed to the dispensary location in a being inside a residential neighborhood.

As all the local dispensaries have so far, the Pinedale one could also have security guards, something that concerns some in Pinedale because they say their youth and children will share a parking lot with armed guards when visiting the laundromat, donut shop, taqueria, or pizza store.

Pinedale is currently situated between two dispensaries, Artist Tree and Tiny Trees, both within close proximity to Pinedale.

We reached out to Embarc for a comment and have yet to hear back.