FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama provided updates on a case he said is one of the most horrific he’s seen in his law enforcement career.

“Stabbed to death and then set on fire. She was also approximately 36 weeks pregnant. As a matter of fact, she had just had a baby shower this previous Sunday because she fully intended to give birth to her child who they had named Noah,” he said.

Police have identified 26-year-old K-Nya Logan as the victim in Tuesday’s homicide on north Cornelia Avenue. They said her 41-year-old brother Aaron Dudley, who lives with her and their mother, has been arrested and charged with murder.

He’s accused of stabbing Logan and her unborn baby multiple times before putting her in a garbage can, taking her to an alleyway, and setting her on fire.

“We did bring him down here to interview him as we typically do to interview him but he did not provide a whole lot of information, we have a whole lot of physical evidence including a crime scene that connects him to this murder at the home,” Balderrama said

Balderama said it’s a relief to have a suspect booked into jail but added, this isn’t the first case involving a baby in Fresno this year.

Balderama says in May police worked on an arson case where a baby and a toddler died. Their uncle has since been arrested. He also spoke about the recent homicide in Fresno involving 18-year-old mother Yanelly Soloria-Riveria and her daughter Celine. Yanelly’s 22-year-old sister Yarelly and her boyfriend were arrested a few weeks later.

However, he says one case that has not been solved is not getting enough attention – and they’ve barely gotten any tips.

“In this particular incident a house was set on fire with a family in it, a 14-year-old kid was brave enough to jump from a second-story window to save his own life but his 7-year-old brother Isaac Vallejo was not and died in that fire and that case remains unsolved.”

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp also spoke during Wednesday’s press conference. She says they could charge Dudley with two counts of murder because of how far along she was in her pregnancy. If this happens, he could face the death penalty.