Fresno’s police chief on how the department manages pursuits

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Speeds, time of day, weather conditions, whether there’s a lot of traffic out, whether it’s in a neighborhood: Fresno’s Chief of Police Paco Balderrama says they are all factors that officers consider when deciding if they should chase a suspect in a car or call off of pursuit already in progress.

It comes after a 911 call on Thursday about a man passed out in a van, which led to a chase ending in a deadly firey crash.

The chief says it’s ultimately based on the level of threat to public safety. Other important considerations are if the suspect is armed and the crime they’re suspected of.

“In most cases, a police officer tries to pull somebody over and they flee, they don’t know why they’re fleeing,” said Chief Balderrama. “They could be wanted for murder or they could be just scared, we don’t know.”

Chief Balderrama adds that there are many unknowns when it comes to police pursuits, and that’s why it’s important to have a clear and strong policy.

He said the pursuit policy should be reviewed at least once a year to make any necessary changes, which is something the Fresno Police Department is looking at.

“We consider everything. We consider whether we should pursue at all,” said Chief Balderrama.