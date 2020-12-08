Fresno’s next top cop needs to gain trust of department, community

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Several sources have confirmed El Paso native and Oklahoma City Deputy Chief Paco Balderrama will be Fresno’s new police chief.

One of the biggest tasks for 44-year-old Balderrama will be implementing the 73 recommendations from the Fresno Commission on Police Reform.

“I would just encourage the police chief to come here and be open, and I believe he will be,” said Commission Chair Oliver Baines. “And to embrace our ideas because we are going to stand up and be ready to embrace him.”

The search for the next police chief was announced in July by Mayor Lee Brand during his State of the City address.

According to the city’s posting, the new chief needs to be a good communicator, leader, and be able to gain the trust of the community and the department.

In an interview with our sister station in Oklahoma City in October, he gave his take on the protests gripping the nation.

“Those protests and conversations have actually resulted in a lot of positive engagement,” said Balderrama. “Those conversations have brought racism to the forefront where we have to talk about these things. It is important to talk about them.”

According to The Oklahoman, a newspaper in Oklahoma City, Balderrama has served the Oklahoma Police Department since 1999. He was promoted in 2019 and became the department’s first Hispanic Deputy Chief.

The announcement for Fresno’s next chief is expected to take place later this week.