FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A “next-gen” KFC restaurant in Fresno will be the first of its kind on the West Coast.

The groundbreaking ceremony Monday commemorated the start of construction on the first new KFC restaurant in the area for the last 22 years, said officials from KFC. When completed, the restaurant will be located near the corner of Herndon and Spruce avenues in Northwest Fresno.

“Next-gen” KFCs are described as modernized restaurants that prioritize “a digital-forward and contactless customer experience.”

Concept designs posted to the company’s YouTube page show that the “next-gen” model features a smaller footprint, dedicated parking for pickup, exterior seating, online pickup, and potential for a multi-lane drive-thru.

The location is set to bring 50 new jobs to Fresno, according to a news release from the company.