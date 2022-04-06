FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Measure Z is up on the ballot again this June. The sales tax helps the Fresno Chaffee Zoo with animal care, and new exhibits, among other upgrades.

It’s not a new tax, it was approved in 2004, and then again in 2014. If it passes, Measure Z will be extended for 15 years instead of 10 years this time.

The measure raises ten cents per $100.00 spent on all retail transactions in Fresno County.

“Measure Z is all about the new exhibits, it’s also animal care and infrastructure. So a lot of improving, even to the existing exhibits,” said Michelle Roman, Zoo Authority board president.

The sales have generated $135 million dollars to date and it’s helped with capital improvement projects, including $5 million to improve the utility infrastructure that supports all of Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s habitats. The Measure has supported the renovation of animal habitats such as the Reptile House, Tropical Treasures, Birds of Prey and the King Cobra exhibit, and the Sea Lion Cove. It also funded the African Adventure exhibit, and the Kingdoms of Asia, which is opening in early 2023.

“In the future, we have plans for bringing back hippopotamuses and some other exhibits as well,” said Roman.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said the sales tax has also helped the zoo stay affordable.

“My belief and desire is for every child to be able to enjoy a fun day right here at our zoo,” he said. “And one thing I know about memories, you can’t buy them, you have to create them. And this Chaffee Zoo allows you to create memories.”

Measure Z expires in 2025.