FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly 200 teenagers in the Fresno area got a chance to learn about success, choices and opportunities – with Fresno’s mayor taking part as the special guest speaker.

The Boys and Girls Club of Fresno County hosted the annual “Central Valley Teen Conference.” The goal was to empower teens with confidence so they feel prepared for the future.

Mayor Jerry Dyer was this year’s special guest speaker and shared a personal story about making the right decisions with the hope to inspire them to reach their full potential.

“For those who have already made mistakes in your life, you still have an opportunity to be successful,” said Jerry Dyer, Mayor of Fresno during his speech.

This was the first time the conference was held since 2019.