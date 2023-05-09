FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – To kickoff “May is Bike Month” the City of Fresno Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee and Fresno County Bicycle Coalition are hosting the first-ever “Ride with the Mayor” event.

The ride will take place on Wednesday, May 10, at 3:00 p.m., starting in front of Fresno City Hall at 2600 Fresno Street.

Officials say the ride is a short downtown “out and back” ride on low-traffic roadways, highlighting new protected bikeways on First Street.

Prior to the ride, officials say a May is Bike Month Proclamation will be presented by Mayor Jerry Dyer and elected officials including updates on improving Fresno’s bike network and recognizing the city’s accomplishments as a Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.

Riders can sign up in advance and officials say helmets are required during the ride.