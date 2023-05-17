SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor, Jerry Dyer, joined the other 12 Big City Mayors in a meeting to combat homelessness following the governor’s May Revise budget.

Mayor Dyer said that the City of Fresno can solve the homeless problem if they receive sustainable funding over the years. The mayor says that, while not just money will solve the issue, it will sustain good plans, good partners, and services to the people in shelters.

According to Mayor Dyer, the City of Fresno relies on funds to support 13 emergency shelters which were partnered with and purchased through the Homekey project. Some of these emergency shelters include motels bought through the program.

In 2021 over 4,000 people received shelter and services in Fresno and 50% of them did have a safe exit and transition to permanent housing, officials say. The mayor also stated that they were able to move 660 people from freeways into emergency shelters.

“Today, I’m proud to say there is not one single homeless person that resides on the freeways in Fresno,” said Mayor Dyer.

To keep the project going, Mayor Dyer says it is important to have a stable funding stream for the Homekey project and the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention program to increase conservatorship opportunities.

“Sometimes I hear from the critics that we are simply throwing good money after bad money to fight the homeless crisis. I don’t believe that,” Mayor Dyer said. “I believe we are having good success but we need that sustained funding over a period of years if we are really gonna cross the finish line and eliminate homelessness in our cities.”

Mayor Dyer is going to ask Governor Gavin Newson for more funding for the project. If they don’t get the funding, Dyer is afraid that people might get back on the streets.

The State of California has directly provided grants to local governments for homelessness including large cities, counties, and continuums of care, such as San Diego’s Regional Task Force on Homelessness. Mayor Dyer hopes that the State will continue to fund the homeless projects.