Fresno’s longest-running live-music venue listed for sale, asking $4M

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Downtown Fresno’s Rainbow Ballroom has been active for more than a hundred years. The site on Broadway Street in the cultural arts district of Fresno is now closed – and was listed for $3,995,000.

“Underneath it, there’s a pool, it used to be a public pool, but it’s been doing concerts since the 70s.  I’ve seen several different shows there,” said Craig Scharton, a Downtown Fresno advocate and a client advisor for the California Manufacturing Technology Consulting (CMTC).

Scharton reminiscing about the venue, says current owner Empresa Valdivia helped put Fresno’s Hispanic culture in the spotlight.

“The success of the Rainbow Ballroom’s ability to draw people proves that there is demand and as we try to get these venues going in the future in the post-COVID world that the demand is there and this can work.”

Tony Martin, general manager of Fulton 55, says it’s a loss for the community.

“You know, you always knew when the Rainbow had a show even when we were having a show because a lot of their cars ended up parking in this area as well and they walked over. It makes it tough for Fresno to lose venues. The competition is healthy.”

The Rainbow Ballroom is also listed in Fresno’s historical register. It is the most recent entertainment venue for sale in Fresno after the Tower Theater.

