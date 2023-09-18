FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – What’s billed as Fresno’s largest Halloween costume party is coming to Downtown Fresno next month. Klin and Crowdsurf announced this month their Halloween special event “Fresnoween.”

Attendees are asked to dress up in costumes and dance the night away as event organizers say a spooky good time awaits. The artists for this event were announced on September 13 and include Jordan Suckley, Alleycvt, Nurko, and Deorro.

This thrilling event will take place on Friday, October 20, at Chuckchansi Park. Tickets are now on sale through Fresnoween.