FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the holiday season underway, one resident of Fresno’s La Hacienda Mobile Estates, formerly Trails End Mobile Home Park, is facing the unimaginable.

Wednesday night, Fresno Fire responded to her home in the park, to find it engulfed with flames.

It would be a total loss.

To make matters worse, two of her three kittens were killed, trapped inside.

“As one could expect, she’s devastated, she’s anxious, she’s not sure what she’s going to do next,” said Mariah Thompson, the attorney representing multiple park residents.

Kim Bellensand is one of those people Thompson represents and is the one who lost everything.

We previously spoke to her following a fatal two-trailer fire in the park in 2021.

She wasn’t available Thursday, mourning the loss of her kittens, and everything she owns.

Thompson says they had just recorded a victory over the current park owner, Harmony Communities, which tried to evict Bellensand when the fire broke out Wednesday night around 5:30 p.m.

“They were trying to take her home with only five days’ notice,” she said. “They claimed she was a squatter. She lived there for years. She owns her home.”

Thompson has now organized a GoFundMe to help her Bellensand get back on her feet.

The latest from Thompson is just the latest chapter in Harmony Communities’ ownership controversy.

In 2022, Harmony gave residents 60 days to bring units up to code or else they would face eviction.

They argued many had unsafe living conditions.

They also attempted to raise rent more than double the current rate.

The rate hike was ultimately capped, but still, many residents were evicted.

Now, Harmony wants to close the park, but the city of Fresno wants to slow that process, or possibly stop it.

The city’s legal team plans to file an injunction against ownership in the coming weeks after they say relocation offers from Harmony came out thousands of dollars short.

“Their initial closure report, which we found was defective, essentially a major find that we had was that they weren’t offering enough funds for people to relocate. So, that is a huge component of their closure report,” said Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz.

Janz says Harmony can still file an additional closure report that offers more money for moving expenses. Although, he would emphasize the city would still have to approve the park’s closure.

Sherrie Johnston, operations manager of Harmony Communities, released this statement in response to the coming injunction: