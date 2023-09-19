FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Free groceries will be filling refrigerators very soon with Fresno’s first free grocery store opening to the public this week.

The Central California Food Bank announced the first-of-its-kind free grocery store is opening its doors to help those in the community who need it most.

“Neighbors can find fresh produce, shelf-stable fruits, veggies, grains, there’s a variety of animal protein, dairy, cheeses, milk, eggs, tortillas, really it’s just like a mini grocery store,” said Kym Dildine, the co-CEO of the Central California Food Bank.

Fresno’s free grocery store gets its grand opening

It will be open three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and will serve 2400 people each month. And instead of price tags, you’ll only find limits on what you can take home for free.

“Our limits on items, the frozen animal protein will be select one, dairy select one, canned vegetables select two, and so on, “said Dildine.

Because of the stigmas around receiving free food, the Central California Food Bank aimed to take the space inside the city center and inside the first fruit market to the next level by taking pride in serving the community with dignity.

“We hope that this space communicates that people are valuable and that they are worth something beautiful like this”, said Dildine. “So many times, in social services because we are cash strapped we do the best that we can, and we just provide good enough. At City Center, our vision is to provide the exceptional because people are worth it.”

The First Fruit Market is inside the City Center in Fresno and will officially open on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

You can donate your time or money to help the Central California Food Bank continue to make an impact in the community.