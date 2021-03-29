Fresno’s ‘Food Vendor Association’ designed to ensure workers’ safety

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno announced Monday the creation of a ‘Food Vendor Association’ for the city, designed to ensure food vendors’ safety.

The announcement comes following the death of 45-year-old street vendor Lorenzo Perez, who was shot and killed earlier this month on the 900 block of South Pierce in Fresno.

In a statement, Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez said food vendors work tirelessly to support themselves and their families.

The City of Fresno, with the support of the Fresno Police Department, is developing a security and safety plan to keep our food vendors safe.

By creating a food vendor association, we hope to make it possible for food vendors to work directly with the City of Fresno and the Fresno Police Department to ensure food vendors can continue to make an honest living safely.

Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez

