Fresno’s ‘Food Vendor Association’ designed to ensure workers’ safety

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno announced Monday the creation of a ‘Food Vendor Association’ for the city, designed to ensure food vendors’ safety.

The announcement comes following the death of 45-year-old street vendor Lorenzo Perez, who was shot and killed earlier this month on the 900 block of South Pierce in Fresno.

In a statement, Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez said food vendors work tirelessly to support themselves and their families.