FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Raising Cane’s is expanding in the Central Valley and is opening its 62nd California location in Fresno.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce was held Tuesday to mark the first Raising Cane’s restaurant in Fresno located at 7507 Blackstone Avenue.

In the past year, four other Raising Cane’s restaurants opened in the Central Valley including the latest one in Clovis.

According to Raising Cane’s spokesperson Chris Zygler, the Fresno location is employing more than 200 people along with 14 managers.

“Fresno is the heart of the Central Valley, so it only makes sense that this city gets a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said area leader of restaurants for Raising Cane’s Taylor Day. “We look forward to becoming a key part of the community by supporting local programs and donating to organizations like the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and Odyssey Soccer Club.

Eugene Woods was the first customer in line and arrived bright and early at 4:00 a.m. with a picnic chair getting ready for the restaurant to open.

“I’ve been to the Clovis opening and I was about thirtieth in line, but I learned my lesson and came here earlier,” says Woods.

20 lucky “caniacs” who lined up early were picked from a draw to win free Raising Cane’s for a year.

Customers lining up early to be one of the first in line.

Box Combo at Raising Cane’s

Storefront

Seating area overlooking the soda station

Overlooking the pick-up and order counter

What is One Love chicken fingers? Grand opening of Fresno’s first Raising Cane’s

The restaurant is open Sunday through Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.