Fresno’s first homicide victim was leaving for the Army next month

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — An 18-year-old man has been killed in what Fresno Police is calling a “senseless act.” A second victim in the same shooting remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Local resident Matthew Her ran to the store, but by the time he got back to his home near Tyler and 5th Street, there were police cars and crime scene tape blocking his way.

“I thought the car just got pulled over,” Her said. “I didn’t think it was a shooting, [none of my neighbors] heard any gunshots.”

Fresno Police received 911 calls around 11 p.m. Wednesday that someone was bleeding from the head. Officers arrived to find a car riddled with bullets and 18-year-old Dezon Cheatham dead inside.

Officers followed a trail of blood to find the other victim, a 17-year-old shot in the face. He was immediately taken to Community Regional Center in Fresno.

“What the leads are based on right now is any forensic evidence left at the scene. We’re still waiting to see if anything comes back on the vehicle, whether there’s DNA or fingerprints in there,” Lt. Larry Bowlan said.

Bowlan said both victims had a lot ahead of them and were just normal kids. Cheatham recently enlisted in the Army and was scheduled to leave next month.

He adds neither were involved in gangs.

“[Roberts] is very active in his church, so, it’s heartbreaking to us,” Bowlan said. “It’s heartbreaking to the families and it’s also heartbreaking in the community because they’re tired of seeing this type of violence as much as we are.”

Due to the uptick in violence from the end of 2019, Bowlan said Fresno Police is undertaking a gang enforcement operation for the next few weeks. Bowlan adds that not all violence is gang-related, but hopes the increased enforcement helps keep the streets safer.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.