FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The next time you see a bold and colorful food truck adorned with palm trees and vintage cars at the next Fresno Street Eats event, know that it is the first introduction to Cuban food in the area.

It is a passion project by couple Lazaro and Niermin Santana who work in the medical field by trade when they are not flipping Cuban sandwiches and slow-cooking ropa vieja, a popular Cuban pork dish.

Lazaro is a paramedic and this is the couple’s first business. As a mobile food truck, the Santana’s see the first-hand effects of skyrocketing fuel and food prices.

“It’s checking all the boxes, we’re trying our best to serve the best quality food we can at the lowest price, considering the inflated prices of food, gasoline, and propane,” says Lazaro.

But Lazaro says the reward was well worth the risk. After his mother passed away, he was determined to share her cuisine with his friends. After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback, he decided that he needs to fill the void of Cuban food in Fresno.

“It was definitely a learning experience since this is our first business, but we started cooking at home trying to make mom’s cooking. I started serving it to our friends, and they were like you need to have a food truck so everyone can try your cooking, and here we are.”

Havana Cafe serves Cuban street eats such as the Cubano sandwich which includes ham, mojo pork, swiss cheese and pickles, all pressed together between two pieces of bread. That sandwich is served with Yucca fries, which is a starchy root vegetable similar to a potato.

The food truck also serves more traditional Cuban eats such as mojo pork, spiced Cuban rice with chicken and ropa vieja.

Havana Cafe is partnered with Fresno Street Eats and will appear at various events around the city of Fresno. They will also have a spot at the Gazebo Gardens some days during the week.

To find where they will be on a given day, you can follow them on their Instagram page.