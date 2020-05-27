Fresno’s Fashion Fair reopens with new changes to protect its customers

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Restaurants, shops, and malls have reopened after two months of closure due to the ‘shelter at home’ order prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the parking lot at Fresno’s Fashion Fair mall was packed for its first day of reopening.

“It’s so good to be back and to see customers and people out and about, the crowds have been great, it’s been a good crowd lots of people walking around,” said Jill Crecelius, general manager of Sports Station

Throughout Fashion Fair, customers will see increased cleaning, hand sanitizer stations, and signs posted throughout the mall reminding them about social distancing. However, not all shoppers were wearing masks.

Brian Malony, senior marketing manager with Fashion Fair, says they are encouraging customers to wear face coverings.

“Our walkways on average are twice the width of city sidewalks so we have the ability to make sure that we have that level of social distancing, that we’re keeping that 6 feet distance,” Malony said.

While many came to shop, not all stores are open. The mall has about 140 stores but only 50 reopened on Tuesday.

Sports Station, one of the stores open for business, has implemented new safety protocols.

“We’re also doing constant sanitizing of the counters and the keypads, we are letting people try on clothes but after they try on the clothes have to go back to the back for 48 hours,” said general manager Jill Crecelius.

Crecelius says she understands some might be worried about reopening, and even believes there might see a small spike in COVID-19 cases, but says customers just need to be mindful.

“Everyone has their own opinions and decisions right now. It seems easy to wear a mask, I don’t know why we fight it,” Crecelius said.

The mall is still offering curbside pickup. Customers will have to reach out to individual stores to see if they are participating.

Fashion Fair’s opening hours have also changed: Mondays to Saturdays it’s 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday it’s 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.