Fresno’s fairgrounds could house coronavirus patients if hospitals fill up

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County’s Office of Emergency Services is taking steps to plan for an increasing need for hospital beds as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Fresno County’s fairgrounds have been earmarked to serve as a ‘step-down’ hospital for patients with novel coronavirus. The state is providing 250 beds to be used for patients if local hospitals are filled.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig says the fairgrounds is a good location because there are multiple buildings available to isolate patients who may be contagious.

“It’s not only a location where we can set up beds, but it’s a staging area where we can receive beds and then distribute those beds and then distribute those beds to other locations or we can receive foodstuffs and then distribute that to the community,” said Magsig.

Magsig adds that the fairgrounds is also well placed for its proximity to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.

