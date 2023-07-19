FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Deputy Mayor Matthew Grundy is leaving that position, according to an announcement sent by Mayor Jerry Dyer on Wednesday.

Grundy has spent the past two in a half years serving in this role and began the position the first day the Dyer administration took office.

“I stand here at a moment where I’ve heard God yet again. This time He is guiding me to depart from my role as Deputy Mayor,” said Grundy. “I find this guidance a bit curious. I love the people of Fresno. I love our Mayor, our team, and my job.

During his time as the Deputy Mayor, officials say Grundy had taken on tasks such as conducting a thorough study on the planning and building divisions to improve service delivery.

Officials say Grundy also initiated the planning and roll-out of Camp Fresno, along with establishing a partnership with the Chaffee Zoo to allow access to 20,000 youth and their families to visit the zoo for free.

“Deputy Mayor Grundy has been a Godsend to my Administration,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “His passion and talents are the very reason why the Camp Fresno, One Fresno Housing Strategy, and Youth Jobs Corp initiatives, as well as the Office of Community Affairs, have been so successful. Matthew has served me and this community with integrity and honor.

Deputy Mayor Grundy’s final day will be August 1, 2023.