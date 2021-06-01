Fresno’s crime rate is rising: 180% increase in murders from this time last year

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The crime rate in Fresno is skyrocketing this year with a more than 180% increase in homicides compared to last year.

Adding to that, two men were found dead by police Tuesday morning. One of the incidents a suspected homicide – the other a suspicious death. Police say the incidents, which took place 90 minutes apart, are not related.

At around 5:30 a.m., police got a 911 call from a person saying a man in his 30s was bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds near Van Ness and Woodward Avenues.

“That male was transported to the hospital, to CRMC, and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” said Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

No arrests have been made at this time.

According to Fresno Police, there have been 34 murders in the City of Fresno – which is a more than 180% increase from last year at this time.

At 7:00 a.m. police rushed to a home on the 4200 block of Holt Avenue where a man in his 60s was found dead outside.

“They are calling this death a suspicious death – they are not calling it a homicide right,” said Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega. “Now, they are continuing their investigation and canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video.”

Neither of the victims has been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.