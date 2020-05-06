Fresno’s Cornerstone Church plans on reopening May 31; hopes Governor will ‘understand our logic’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – After closing their doors in Downtown Fresno due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cornerstone Church has set a date for reopening for worship.

Senior Pastor at Cornerstone Church Jim Franklin said they had to move their worship completely online.

“We are very thankful for the technology because, in reality, it has helped us reach more people,” said Franklin. “We have people now joining us from across the country from Chicago to New Jersey to other foreign countries so we are glad for that. But there is no substitute for people gathering together to worship,”

Franklin said they have been closed for too long and it’s now time to open churches back up and allow people to worship together in person.

“If someone can go and buy home improvement items why can’t we allow people to come in during times that are so troubled as this and receive something that will help improve their life?” said Franklin.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has held daily press conferences talking about how he plans on slowly opening businesses back up.

“That’s why we want to continue, based on the health data, make additional modifications, loosen things up even more to address the legitimate business concerns that are self-evident in all of our announcements,” said Newsom.

However, because a plan is not set in stone just yet, Cornerstone Church along with hundreds of other faith organizations have sent a letter to the governor explaining why they should be open to the public on May 31.

“We are joining with churches across our state that are going to be doing it also on the 31st. We really believe the governor will see this and I believe he will understand our logic,” said Franklin.

