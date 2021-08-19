Fresno’s Club One Casino allowed to move – with one stipulation

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno’s Club One Casino got the green light to move to its new home in Granite Park on Thursday, but Fresno City Council allowed it to go ahead with a restriction in place.

Councilmembers are allowing owner Kyle Kirkland just 31 of his proposed 51 tables for the first 90 days, at which point they’ll consider granting the additional 20. The decision comes after surrounding residents raised concerns of increased traffic, crime and alcohol consumption.

“I told the team ‘hey listen, let’s just get going we’ve got to prove ourselves over the next 90 days to this community.’ I think we’ve proved ourselves to Fresno generally. Heard a lot of nice positive things from folks and you know we’re going to show it to Granite Park as well,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland said not being able to launch his full operation will hinder their nonprofit work, and he’ll only be able to bring back about 170 employees of 300.

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld was the lone ‘no’ vote on the proposal. He said this was because he wanted the card room to get the full 51 tables.

“Once again this council has delayed potentially 130 people coming back to work 90 days more on a whim, to see if basically (Kirkland is) a good actor. What an outrage,” he said.

Mayor Jerry Dyer vouched for Kirkland’s downtown location, saying police never had issues. But several councilmembers wanted to make sure the same will be true for the business’s new home.

“We respect the fact that maybe this neighborhood they don’t know us as well and we take that as a challenge,” Kirkland said.

Club One Casino needs to go through a few more inspections to officially reopen. Kirkland doesn’t have a set date but said it will be in the next few weeks.