Fresno’s city manager to retire: ‘He’s going to be missed’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s City Manager Tommy Esqueda will retire from that position in one week, according to Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Dyer announced Tuesday that after eight years with the City of Fresno, and 13 months as city manager, Esqueda will be retiring from his work at the city on Feb. 1.

“He’s going to be missed, I honestly mean that,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Dyer cited Esqueda recently turning 60 years old – and his grandson turning two years old as reasons for his decision to retire.

“Ultimately, as a result of that, it reaffirmed in his mind his decision to retire.”

City officials say Esqueda is retiring and moving to South Carolina with his wife.

Esqueda will be replaced by Georgeanne White, who has held several roles with the City of Fresno, currently serving as the assistant city manager. White’s first day as city manager will be Feb. 2.

