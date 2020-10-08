Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane will still light up 2020, but without walk nights

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane will be back in 2020, but the 98-year holiday tradition will not include any walk nights.

The lights are scheduled to switch on Dec. 1, but the annual event will only be open to cars due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re upset at not having it, but we’re still going to have Christmas Tree Lane and it’s still going to be great as ever,” said the event’s chair Dean Alexander. “Nothing’s changed regarding the displays and everything else. It’s just that we can’t have the experiences of walking it – it has to be driven.”

Christmas Tree Lane will run for 25 days until Christmas Day itself.

