FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane is back starting Wednesday night starting at 6:00 p.m.

The tradition goes back 99 years when each December North Van Ness Boulevard in Fig Garden becomes a one-way street lined with hundreds of trees and homes decorated with lights and decorations.

Christmas Tree Lane runs Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The last night the Lane will be opened is December 25.