FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 8th annual Central Valley Woman’s Stand Up is taking place Monday, October 10 honoring all the women who have served in the Military.

This one-of-a-kind event is open to any woman who has served or is serving. It is a free event and includes forums on wellness, mental health, and available services led by state and local professionals, addressing the unique concerns of our women Veterans and current services members.

Service providers will be available to answer questions regarding a variety of resources focusing on women’s issues and health services.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be provided by Walgreens. The Central Valley American Red Cross nurses will be on-site for health questions and concerns.

The keynote speaker will be retired U.S. Army Colonel, Cheri Provancha.

Also, the annual Woman Veteran of the Year and Woman Service Veterans awards will be presented.

A continental breakfast, buffet lunch, raffle prize, and access to a “Clothes Closet” of new and gently used professional and business casual clothing will be provided. Various free spa services, including massages and haircuts, will be on site. Transportation and childcare will also be available.

The 8th annual Central Valley Women’s Stand Up will be taking place at Pardini’s Catering & Banquets on 2257 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information, you can visit their website.