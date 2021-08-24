Fresno’s Central Unified superintendent resigns following arrest

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Unified Superintendent Andrew Alvarado announced his resignation Tuesday evening after he was arrested earlier this year.

During a school board meeting, Alvarado reportedly offered his resignation while the board was in a closed session.

The resignation comes after authorities say Alvarado was arrested in June on a felony charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.

Days later, he was placed on paid administrative leave following a decision by the Central Unified School District’s Board of Trustees.

The Madera County District Attorney’s Office later announced that no charges would be filed against Alvarado.