FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -The National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) announced on Tuesday that Fresno’s California Odyssey SC has joined the league as an expansion team. The club will start to play in the West Region in 2023.

The club will be led by a leadership group that includes president Manuel Nevarez, technical director Vitalis Otieno, general manager Chris Wilson, head coach/board member Dr. David Santesteban, and principal investor/staff coach Corey Pasek.

Home matches will be played at Madera South High School Stadium in Madera. The facility provides seating for 5,000 fans.

“We are thrilled to grow the NPSL brand in California,” NPSL Managing Director Cindy Spera said. “California Odyssey has had such tremendous success in the youth game, developing players for the next level. We are looking forward to the contributions they will make in our league. This is a very exciting announcement for our fans and supporters in the West.”

Nevarez has deep roots in Madera spending time as a Madera County Board of Supervisor and a mortgage broker. Otieno is a former collegiate soccer head coach who has a MS in Sports Sciences, USSF B Licence, and NSCAA Premier Coaching Certificate. Wilson has an MA in Sports Administration and has spent the last 12 years as an executive with Fresno Fuego, LA Galaxy, Fresno FC, and Fresno Grizzlies.

“The NPSL has established itself as a professionally run amateur league that offers access to a very competitive national championship format, U.S. Open Cup fixtures, and top-quality regions that must meet minimum standards,” Santesteban said. “More importantly, the NPSL is an active partner and support with the member clubs and truly helps the grassroots nature of building their brand and league operations.”

Santesteban is a former U.S. Soccer technical advisor and U.S. Youth National Team staff coach who holds a USSF National A license, USSF Youth Technical Director’s license, and a Ph.D. in Sport Administration. He is a former collegiate and professional soccer player and has 20 years of inter-collegiate men’s soccer coaching experience and 15 years of inter-collegiate and professional soccer player. Pasek currently serves as president and CEO of Utility Trailer of California and a board member at the Central California Food Bank.

California Odyssey was established in 2002 and the club helps kids achieve their goal of playing in college.