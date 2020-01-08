Fresno’s California Food Expo dissolves after 9 years of operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The board of directors of the California Food Expo announced Wednesday that they have elected to dissolve the nonprofit after nine years and close its operations by the end of January, according to a press release.

The California Food Expo said it’s dissolving due to financial and organizational constraints.

Any exhibitors who registered for the 2020 expo will be refunded their payments by Jan. 31.

Established in 2011 as the Fresno Food Expo, it showcased the San Joaquin Valley food industry to new business opportunities.

The expo changed its name to the California Food Expo in 2018 and held its first event in 2019.

The organization said the expansion’s goal was to increase exhibitor participation and help shift the legacy financial model which was primarily dependent upon sponsorships.

While the expansion generated new participation, the increase was not enough to sustain operations, California Food Expo said.

Agnes Saghatelian, chairwoman of the California Food Expo, released the following statement:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank all of our supporters who have played a role in making the California Food Expo a marquee food industry event; specifically, the sponsors who provided the financial means to make it possible year after year, and the exhibitors and buyers who believed in it and made it a truly unique event. We would also like to thank the City of Fresno for its vision and continued support of this private-public partnership that helped lay the foundation for the business community to collaborate, elevate and expand the region’s food industry over its nine-year run. We are grateful to have been a part of this positive effort and we are humbled by the impact it has had on our industry and our community.” Agnes Saghatelian

