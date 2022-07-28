FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State Athletics announced plans Thursday not to renew the lease at the Bulldog Shop at the corner of Cedar and Barstow Avenues – resulting in the permanent closure of the store on Saturday.

According to Athletics Director Terry Tumey, any new retailer merchandise shops in that specific location will not be affiliated with Fresno State Athletics. Officials plan to open a new official fan shop as part of the Valley Children’s Stadium footprint.

Fresno State officials say team merchandise will still be available at The Kennel Marketplace, located in Campus Pointe, on game days at the north end of Valley Children’s Stadium and at shop.gobulldogs.com.