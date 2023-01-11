FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldog Fan Zone in Fresno is permanently closing its doors next month after 23 years in business, store officials announced on the store’s Facebook Page this week.

The store is located at the corner of Shaw and Maple and started as Sequoia Textbooks in 1999. It provided Fresno State with textbooks and supplies for 15 years before transitioning into Bulldog Fan Zone in 2014.

In the social media post, staff members wrote that their customers “made work a ton of fun” adding their thanks to everyone who has worked with them, shopped with them, and called us a friend – saying that they have “truly enjoyed being part of the Bulldog family.”

A specific date in February for the store’s closing was not disclosed.