FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 35th Annual Fresno County Blossom Trail Opening Ceremony is set to open soon, officials announced on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 10, at 10:00 a.m. at the Reedley College Farm at 995N. Reed Avenue.

The 2023 ceremony will include the unveiling of this year’s Blossom Trail poster crafted by local artist Paige Lyles Mora and will be available for sale through the Sanger Chamber of Commerce online store.

When there is sunshine in the forecast, trail visitors may see orchards start to bloom in the next two weeks. These first blossoms signal the beginning of Fresno County’s Blossom Trail season.

Traditionally in full bloom by late February (weather permitting), the Blossom Trail is a self-guided tour through eastern Fresno County featuring a panorama of blossoming stone fruit orchards and citrus groves alive with fragrance and bursting with color (orange blossoms usually bloom into April).

For more information visit the webpage www.goblossomtrail.com where you can find the report of when blooms are first spotted on the trail as well as other activities and healthy practices for visitors.

Additionally, visitors can refer to the trail’s Twitter account to see and submit photos to the picture gallery.