Fresno’s B.F. Sisk Courthouse closes due to COVID-19 contact

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The B.F. Sisk Courthouse in Fresno is being closed until further notice after court officials say two employees in the facility had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

It has not yet been determined whether or not the two employees are also confirmed carriers of novel coronavirus.

According to a statement sent by Fresno County Superior Court Wednesday, all staff working at the courthouse at 1130 O Street have been sent home pending the results of the two employees’ tests.

Due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic, most criminal and civil jury trials have already been suspended.

