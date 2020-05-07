Fresno’s B.F. Sisk Courthouse closes due to COVID-19 contact

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The B.F. Sisk Courthouse in Fresno is being closed until further notice after court officials say two employees in the facility had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

It has not yet been determined whether or not the two employees are also confirmed carriers of novel coronavirus.

According to a statement sent by Fresno County Superior Court Wednesday, all staff working at the courthouse at 1130 O Street have been sent home pending the results of the two employees’ tests.

Due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic, most criminal and civil jury trials have already been suspended.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.