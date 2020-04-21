Fresno’s Amazon Fulfillment Center will remain closed until Friday, officials say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fire reported at Fresno's Amazon Fulfillment Center

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Amazon Fulfillment Center will remain shut down until at least the end of the week after a fire shut down operations one week ago.

Solar panels on the roof of the warehouse caught fire forcing the temporary closure.

In a statement Monday, Amazon officials say all of the workers will remain at home with pay until Friday while repairs are continue at the warehouse.

