Fresno’s Amazon Fulfillment Center temporarily closes after blaze

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno’s Amazon Fulfillment Center is temporarily closed after about 20 solar panels on the roof caught fire on Tuesday.

The building, which serves the area for Amazon deliveries, is expected to remain closed until authorities determine it is safe to reopen, said Eileen Hards, Amazon’s Operations Public Relations Specialist.

The blaze was reported around 3 p.m. on the 3500 block of S. Orange Ave., according to the Fresno Fire Department. Crews reported that the solar panels caught fire and caused smoke to billow from the building’s roof.

“The building is large,” said Battalion Chief Tim Fulmer. “Being almost 850,000 square feet and being that tall, access issues getting to the roof, and obviously the size of the roof, it takes a lot of our firefighting personnel to get up there with hose lines and water to extinguish this fire.”

Crews reported there were about 600 employees inside the building at the time of the fire. All were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Hards released the following statement on Amazon’s behalf:

The health and safety of our associates is our number one priority and the site was safely evacuated. We are working with emergency responders to assess the damage and will re-open once local authorities determine it’s safe to do so. We appreciate the efforts of our local first responders. Eileen Hards, Amazon Operations Public Relations Specialist

