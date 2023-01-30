FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) announced that in 2022, they had a historic 2.1 million passengers served in 2022, an all-time record for the Central Valley airport.

In terms of passenger growth, FAT says their passenger traffic in 2022 increased at a rate of 122% compared to the nationwide average of 99%. This rate of growth ranked FAT fourth in the United States Pacific Region and thirteenth nationwide. Comparing 2019 to 2022, they grew 110% versus the nationwide average of 91% finishing fourth in the Pacific region and improving to twelfth nationwide.

“I am extremely proud to have one of the fastest growing airports in the nation. As our airport grows, so does our economy. I am also extremely pleased with progress that is being made with our terminal expansion that will triple our international capacity. Great cities have great airports, and we are well on our way to having a great airport.” -City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer

In the last reported 12 months, FAT’s domestic airline load factor was 83%, with four of the previous six months above 88%. Those are the highest load factor numbers since 2015, making the last twelve months the second-highest since 1990. Their offerings to the Mexico region continue to exceed prior years with an increase of about 20% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Earlier in January, Forbes also ranked FAT as having one of the best on-time records in 2022 in the nation, ranking third with 80-81% of flights departing on time.

“Fresno Yosemite International Airport continues to be a top performing airport in recovery and passenger growth spurred by our partner airlines meeting the air service demand for Central Valley travelers. With more travelers using FAT and choosing their hometown airport, Fresno is able to present a strong case to airline planners about expanded air service opportunities in our market.” -Henry Thompson, Director of Aviation

In 2023 FAT is planning on adding more capacity. This includes increased frequency to Dallas Fort Worth, Texas on American Airlines to four daily flights from three starting in February with an upgrade to the larger A321 aircraft on one flight in April.

As well as increased frequency to Las Vegas on Southwest to four daily flights from three starting in July representing a 25% increase in capacity. Also, airport officials anticipate the return of daily United Airlines seasonal service to Chicago this spring.