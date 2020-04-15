Fresno’s airport is a temporary plane parking lot

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Approximately 20 passenger planes were parked up at Fresno Yosemite International Wednesday as airlines reduce and consolidate flights in response to lower demand, according to the airport.

Pictures from the YourCentralValley.com SkyCam show planes from multiple carriers parked up away from the runway on the ramp space.





In a statement, Fresno airport says it is working to support its airline partners as demand for flights drops.

“Many of the airlines have been reaching out to airports throughout the U.S., including FAT, for space to temporarily store aircraft until normal flight schedules resume system-wide.” Fresno Yosemite International Airport

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.