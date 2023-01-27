FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Yosemite International Airport announced Friday that the airport received a positive report from Fitch Ratings.

Officials with FAT say Fitch Ratings announced it received the ‘BBB+’ rating for the outstanding airport revenue bonds, with what they call a Stable outlook that is consistent with the airport’s peer airport investment ratings.

Our airport continues to exceed nationwide averages in terms of passenger growth, serves a large catchment area, and is a top-ranking airport with high performing airline load factors out of Fresno, all of which presents a powerful case for consideration of a stronger rating in the future. Henry Thompson, Director of Aviation

Fitch Ratings, a financial and insurance company, cited a demonstrated history of continued growth in enplanements at FAT supported by local economic improvements, a captive 100% origination and destination passenger market in California’s Central Valley

It also cited enplanements in the fiscal year 2022 well above pre-pandemic levels, airline carrier diversity, and a moderately sized capital improvement plan.