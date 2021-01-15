Fresno’s 37th annual observance of Martin Luther King Jr. looks different

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The weekend events to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Fresno started with a garlanding ceremony at Dr. King’s monument in Fresno’s Courthouse Park.

“This year it’s a little different because with all that’s going on,” said Gail Gaston, the Vice-Chair of the Fresno MLK Unity Committee. “All the news that we’re hearing with things going on in Washington, things here in Fresno with the coronavirus, the many people that are mourning losses, and the many people that are staying at home just to stay safe.”

The Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee decided to have small gatherings and showcase all ceremonies to the public virtually. Committee members say remembering MLK now is more important now than ever.

“What a time right now, to be celebrating King. In spite of everything that’s happening right now with COVID and just the unrest. The things that are going on in our nation, it’s just proof that we still need to be the voice,” said Terri Kimber-Edwards, a member of the Fresno MLK Unity Committee.

“This recent event that took place on January 6th is really really an unfortunate incident in my opinion. So, Dr. King’s message is an eternal message, it is relevant today, it will be relevant tomorrow and the day after,” said Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor, founding member and Chair of the Fresno MLK Unity Committee.

Weekend events such as a drive-thru breakfast, a candlelight vigil, awards ceremony, and more will be held through Monday. Click here for more information.