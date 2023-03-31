FILE – A sprinkler waters the lawn of a home on Wednesday, May 18, 2016, in Santa Ana, Calif. (FILE – AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno announced their three-day water use schedule starts April 1 in the city and will remain in effect through October.

According to the city, residents with addresses ending in odd numbers (1,3,5,7,9) are permitted to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Residents with addresses ending in even numbers (0,2,4,6,8) are permitted to water on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Watering is not allowed on Mondays and NEVER between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The city says this schedule is in place to reflect residents’ need to provide more water for their lawns and gardens during the dry summer months.

While the outdoor water use schedule allows for watering up to three days a week, the Department of Public Utilities encourages customers to practice good water conservation practices and use only as needed.

For water conservation tips, and to view tutorials for reprogramming the most common types of irrigation timers please visit the city website.