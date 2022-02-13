Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing protects skies above Super Bowl

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The skies above Super Bowl LVI were safe Sunday thanks to tactical fighter aircraft based in Fresno.

The Fresno Air National Guard base is home to the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard.

They enforced the ‘no-fly zone’ surrounding the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles during the big game.

“It’s just another day in the life, as NORAD is completing their mission,” explained Captain Benjamin Hale.

NORAD, or North American Aerospace Defense, in its mission to protect the big game utilizes resources based all over the region, including the 144th Fighter Wing.

“For security reasons, we don’t know exactly which units or which pilots and then out of state are flying. But it’s always a great time when you go up to go upside down, do your job,” said Hale.

The guard flies F-15 Eagles, capable of a top speed Mach 2.5. That’s Fresno to Sofi Stadium in 350 seconds.

Fast enough to catch any intruder in the no-fly zone around the stadium.

(Captain Benjamin Hale / 144th Fighter Wing)

“Ensure that we keep as many aircraft away from the Super Bowl during that time just to mitigate risk of both intentional and unintentional,” Hale said.

NORAD coordinates the fighters as one of many different defense resources.

Coordinating for the Super Bowl and the public safety across the United States is super exciting to be potentially a part of that so that you guys can enjoy watching the game where we watch the skies,” Hale said.

It seems the very loud rumble of F-15 practice flights is part of our everyday soundscape here in Fresno, and what makes these jets so loud is their speed.

They’re actually traveling faster than the sound they make, causing the noise of several seconds of flight to pile up and hit our ears all at once. It’s an effect also known as a sonic boom.